In the end, after many rounds of words, Mini put it on paper: “The driving fun of the future is completely electric”. So after making a fortune with the current battery-powered model (over 43,000 units sold worldwide last year – one in five Minis on the road today is electric) they are preparing to launch the fifth generation of the 3-door, this time only at drums. And they openly declare that they aim for “an even greater go-kart feeling, to embody the concept of driving fun of the future”. A kind of mission, a declaration of intent on how to understand the mobility of the future, which can be summed up in a word that the British, car masters know well: fun.

And here an endless discussion opens up because, obviously, electric cars suck for die-hard enthusiasts. But it doesn’t come out much. There will be no more petrol Minis. And so… In any case, electrification for the English house of the BMW galaxy was a great revolution, which took place gradually, in part by chance and luck. In fact, the first step was the increase in size (otherwise the batteries would never have fit on a Mini): the original 1959 model was 3.05 meters long, 1.39 wide and 1.35 high. Today’s one instead has a length of 3.84 m, a width of 1.73 and a height of 1.43. The same goes for the weight, which went from 580 to 1365 kg for the electric version. More than double. But if you shout at the scandal by attacking the BEV as usual, know that the electric Mini takes home another incredible record: it weighs only 145 kilos more than the Cooper S with internal combustion engine.

Of course, all today’s cars have grown enormously compared to their ancestors: safety, habitability, power, accessories, have required an enormous sacrifice in terms of dimensions and weights. But the Mini, while falling within these very harsh market laws, escapes the rule. It always seems small. And that’s because the ingenious design of the Mini helps, even if nobody does miracles. So this extraordinary result on the scale was obtained with a stroke of genius: limiting the size of the very heavy batteries to what is strictly necessary, offering customers the autonomy they need. That is 226 – 234 Km (WLTP cycle), which decrease to 160 by driving “badly”, i.e. always taking advantage of the fun acceleration (from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds) and flatly ignoring any energy saving warning (otherwise that you buy it to make a Mini Cooper). All in line with a sports car with a power of 135 kW (184 horsepower) which inevitably ends up in rich families, who use it almost always and only in the city. Therefore the greater autonomy is useless.

Among other things, with this counter-current choice the battery can be small, i.e. from 32.6 kWh (gross capacity) to 96 high-voltage cells and can be slipped under the floor. Thus the position of the accumulators ensures an extremely low center of gravity, improving stability and handling. An advantage that also translates into space, a sector in which the Mini has never been too generous: the passenger compartment does not change one iota compared to the other Minis, while the trunk is 211 liters and by breaking down the rear seat 60 /40 you can obtain even more space, reaching an impressive 731 liters of useful volume. All too much for the real use that customers will make of the car: a small city kart. Very fun to drive but – unlike other little monsters full of horses – also respectful of the highway code because the maximum speed is self-limited to 150 per hour. Acceleration, lightning-fast cornering, fluid power delivery, breathtaking pick-ups can coexist perfectly with respect for the rules, with silence. Another small revolution of the electric Cooper.

Then, of course, we are still in the Mini house and therefore there is no shortage of subtleties. Like that of the very powerful dual-zone “climate” which, for the heating function, using a heat pump can also be activated remotely via smartphone using the Mini Connected Remote App. Or that of the small changes to the design of the much loved Minis that the aficionados customers know: yellow «S» logo and other finishes in the same colour, not forgetting other design elements in glossy Piano Black and the exclusive 16″-17″ alloy wheels inspired by the design of English power sockets. Stop.

We don’t know what the new electric Mini will look like, but the official declaration of intent “we always focus on the characteristic go-kart feeling of the brand, consistently perpetuating the concept of urban driving fun that has been so successful for over 60 years” is a warranty. Not to mention that alongside the 135 kW version there will be one (the Cooper SE) with 160 kW, 218 horsepower…