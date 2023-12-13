Home page politics

From: Daniel Geradtz

Ukraine may have strengthened itself with a small tank from the Bundeswehr. According to a report, it is a special vehicle.

Kiev – The Ukrainian military appears to have a demilitarized Wiesel-1 tankette in its fight against Russia. According to a report by Defense Express A video was recently published on the Internet that allows this conclusion to be drawn. Accordingly, the 3rd Assault Brigade probably acquired the vehicle.

Wiesel tanks from Germany can be dropped by parachute

The Wiesel is a so-called small tank whose advantages, according to the Bundeswehr, are high mobility and extreme maneuverability. The name is said to be based on the nocturnal predator. The low weight of 3.3 tons enables comparatively inexpensive air transport.

Without the military equipment, the small tank weighs loudly Defense Express just 2.9 tons. Accordingly, it can be transferred by helicopter and dropped with a parachute. The crew consists of two or three people.

Wiesel tanks are used for defense and personnel transport

Between 1989 and 1992, Rheinmetall Landsysteme manufactured around 350 Wiesel-1 vehicles in two variants. One was tuned to the TOW anti-tank missile system. The second version was slightly larger and intended for passenger transport, including as a medical squad. The Bundeswehr still uses Wiesel tanks to this day.

Decommissioned vehicles are demilitarized by the military and offered for free sale. Private individuals can also end up in possession of tanks that are no longer suitable for use.

It remains unclear whether the Ukrainian military actually has Wiesel vehicles. Germany had already delivered Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine in the war against Russia.

German support in the Ukraine war

In the Ukraine war Germany supported Kiev with extensive arms deliveries. Included were, among other things, tanks, drones and a radar system. Some of the promises for further equipment seemed a bit ambitious. According to the Federal Ministry of Defense, 80 Leopard 1A5 tanks should be delivered by the end of the year. However, the ministry's current list of military support services as of December 7th only shows 30 vehicles of this type.