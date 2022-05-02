The supply chain of most car manufacturers globally is in fits and starts, and the production of new cars is almost always affected. Mini is no exception: the brand of the BMW group was forced to interrupt the construction of all variants with manual transmission of its models. The global shortage of semiconductors and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine are the two causes mentioned by Mini itself to justify the difficulties in the supply chain: the result has turned into one production stop with the aim of ensuring greater stability.

Mini has not yet confirmed whether this decision will be definitive: before this take it, however, all its models were available for purchase with manual transmission, except the Mini Electric for obvious reasons. “Current circumstances, including the war in Ukraine and the shortage of semiconductors, are causing supply chain restrictions in the global automotive industry. – explained Mini through a note reported by Autocar – To ensure maximum production and to meet the growing customer demand, our product offering needs to be simplified. This solution is the most effective way to ensure production stability so that we can continue to supply all our customers with new Minis. ” We recall that, for more or less the same reasons, at the beginning of 2022 Mini had temporarily closed the doors of the Oxford plant.