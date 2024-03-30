Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

Press Split

A stone just for show? Young Riley (7) discovers a special treasure in Australia. © Betteridge_sapphires/TikTok/Screenshots/Montage

Some finds only prove to be valuable in retrospect. This was also the case with little Riley from Australia, who made a sensational discovery on his own doorstep.

Rubyvale (Australia) – The money is on the street – all you have to do is bend down to pick it up, as the saying goes. Is this saying also common in Australia? Nothing is known about this. But little Riley Betteridge acted exactly according to this motto and made a sensational find “Down Under” – like one Family who discovered plenty of treasures in the garden.

Young Australian makes a sensational discovery – father is thrilled

This very special story is immortalized on TikTok. The protagonist is seven-year-old Riley, who, according to his family, has always had a particularly good eye for stone. The boy was roaming around with his father Matt near the small town of Rubyvale in the state of Queensland, which has a population of less than 1,000.

To be precise, father and son Betteridge were walking in a forest. Suddenly Riley held a stone in his hand. Completely excited, the little boy runs through the forest until he returns to his dad and proudly shows him his find. At this moment – as the TikTok video makes clear – the Filius is not yet aware of what he has discovered there. In complete contrast to his father, who only has to take a quick look at what his son found and suspects: it's definitely not just a stone.

Mini stone turns out to be a sapphire – video becomes a hit on TikTok, father totally proud of son

“Woah, look at that! That looks really good, mate,” Matt Betteridge said to Riley. The seven-year-old's family is very familiar with valuable rocks, as they run a small gemstone shop in the eastern Australian region known for mining. Accordingly, Riley's father also had the right equipment with him on the little trip with his son.

Riley's dad expertly examines the stone, x-rays it and then realizes that his son has landed a direct hit. When shined through, the stone shimmers blue and green and it is clear to the expert: this is a sapphire. “Beautiful, just beautiful,” says the father enthusiastically. “Your best find so far,” he praises Riley. Whether it will be the same after that spectacular Baltic Sea find of mother and child gave?

Find by little Riley (7) worth up to 6,000 euros – it's unclear whether he keeps the sapphire or turns it into money

Like, among other things, the Daily Mail reported, it has already proven that Riley's find is also worth a lot. His mother Amber, trained in putting the finishing touches to gemstones, was already able to determine that the treasure had no cracks or similar damage.

According to their estimate, the sapphire is worth up to 10,000 Australian dollars. Converted, this results in a sum of around 6,000 euros. Not bad for a find almost on your own doorstep. Riley's sapphire is not finished yet.

According to the Daily Mail His parents now want to let the boy decide for himself whether he wants to turn his treasure into money. Or keep it as a souvenir and therefore as your own personal treasure. The stone appeared, which turned out to be sapphire. (han)