After returning to the world of Sharkboy and Lavagirl with We can be heroes, Robert Rodríguez is collaborating with Skydance Media to relaunch the franchise of Mini spies. “It will revolve around the activities of a multicultural family,” Deadline said of the plot.

Rodríguez will not only direct the reboot of the famous saga, but will also be in charge of the script. Since the project is in the early stages, there are no details about the story, the characters, or if the Cortez brothers will be part of the new installment.

The original delivery of Mini spies It was released in 2001 and was a true global box office success, grossing four times its original budget. All thanks to the special effects, the sense of adventure and the charisma of its protagonists: Alexa Vega (Carmen) and Daryl Sabara (Juni).

Regarding the commercial success of his children’s films, the director explained that children are his biggest fans. “They watch those movies over and over again because they are action movies made for children and families that need empowerment,” he previously shared with the media.

Mini spies – official synopsis

When the Cortez couple – apparently ordinary parents, but who are actually international super spies – are kidnapped by the evil Floop, their children will have no choice but to try to save them in a fast-paced adventure full of action and danger.

The story continued with three more films: The Island of Dreams, 3D: Game Over and The Thieves of Time.