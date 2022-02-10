Mini expands its range for spring with the launch of the new ones Special Edition. For the first time, in fact, all the models of the British premium car manufacturer will be launched simultaneously with a special special edition: starting from March, the Mini 3-door, 5-door, Cooper SE and Convertible will also be available as Resolute Edition, while the Mini Clubman in the Untold Edition and the Countryman in the Untamed Edition will also be launched at the same time. We are talking about limited series that give everyone in models a exclusive design and equipment for an unmistakable charisma.

But let’s go in order, and let’s start from Resolute Edition, which from an aesthetic point of view confirms a combination of colors in a traditional style, avoiding the chromed elements which, for reasons of sustainability, will no longer be present on the future models of the brand. And so, the Rebel Green color variant is complemented by a finish of the roof and exterior mirror caps in Pepper White for the 3-door and 5-door, unlike the Convertible where the electrically operated soft top and mirror caps exterior mirrors are finished in black. Elements such as the headlight bezels, the radiator grille and rear lights, the Side Scuttles on the front side panels, the door handles and the tailgate are all finished. in the exclusive Resolute Bronze. Also new inside the passenger compartment, where the sports seats in Black Pearl / Light Checkered fabric / leatherette combined with armrests and knee panels in black stand out.

As for the Untold Edition, the Sage Green metallic paint makes its debut on the Mini Clubman, with the characteristic wheel arches on the lower sections of the body that are not black as usual but for the first time dark green. In the center of the hood and roof run five narrow parallel sports stripes, while the Side Scuttles, made with a high-quality 3D printing process, have a specific stripe pattern, an exclusive graphic also present in the logo projected by the rear-view mirrors and on the door sill trims. Another exclusive detail of this special edition are the 18 ″ alloy wheels in Untold Spoke design, with two-tone surfaces in the Jet Black / Refined Brass combination, the same that is also used for the grille frame and the radiator crosspiece. The overview is completed by sports seats in the exclusive Mini Yours Leather Lounge Sage Green version, with stitching, clear edges and fabric inserts in the upper and outer part of the backrests.

Final comment on the Untamed Edition, characterized by the exclusive Momentum Gray metallic paint, the protagonist of elements such as the lower edge of the air intake, the inserts of the air intakes in the front apron, the side skirts, the reflective inserts and the lower insert in the rear apron. In the lower area of ​​the doors we find instead four diagonal stripes in Frozen Bluestone, while the wheels are in 18 ″ alloy in Untamed two-tone design with burnished surfaces. In addition to the roof and exterior mirror caps, the roof bars and headlight housings are also finished in black. Inside the cabin, the unique Highland Green color is combined with contrasting blue and green stitching on the surfaces of the sports seats in the Yours Leather Lounge finish.