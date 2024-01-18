The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a HOTO Mini Precision Electric Screwdriver Set. The reported discount compared to the lowest recent price is 6% but you must add the 20% coupon found on the product page. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recent lowest price indicated by Amazon is €72.19. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold by HOTO Tools and shipped by Amazon. Both the Flash Offer and the coupon are limited in number: if you are interested, you better not wait.
HOTO Mini Precision Electric Screwdriver Set, the features
The package includes:
- 1 x Precision Screwdriver
- 1 x Portable Box
- 25 x Screwdriver Bits
- 1 x USB-C cable
This is a set of precision tips in S2 steel: allows manual or automatic screwing: reaches a speed of up to 170/min with the concentricity of the tip < 0.2 mm during rotation. The battery is 350 mAh and recharges via USB-C cable: a single charge allows you to tighten over 500 micro screws.
Box Includes a magnetizer to magnetize the tips at any time and thus collect the micro screws more easily.
