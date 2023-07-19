Republicans and PP will have ministries, but should not officially join the government’s support base in Congress

Changes to the President’s Esplanade Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to house the Centrão will not give the government the full support of the Republican and PP benches. Even with the ministerial mini-reform, the acronyms will not officially integrate the government’s support base and should continue as “independent” parties.

O Power360 found that the intention of the heads of the parties is to deliver votes depending on each agenda under debate. The difficult relationship with União Brasil, which runs 3 of Lula’s ministries, set the precedent for other acronyms to remain “independent” even though they have ministries.

On Tuesday (18.Jul.2023), the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT), met with 2 deputies from Centrão quoted for assume ministries in a possible mini-ministerial reform. He received Andre Fufuca (PP-MA), leader of the party in the Chamber, and Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE).

The leader of the Government in the Chamber, Deputy José Guimaraes (PT-CE), said on the 3rd (18.jul) that the 2 parties will have seats on the Esplanada. The decision of which ministries will take over, however, will depend on Lula, who is currently traveling in Belgium. The Chief Executive will return this 4th (19.Jul) evening.

Last week, the 1st part of the exchanges expected by Centrão took place with Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA) taking over Tourism, instead of Daniela Carneiro.

With the changes in the Esplanada, União Brasil must give the government 45 votes in the Chamber. The bench currently has 59 members. The government also says that the alliance with the Republicans and the PP will be reflected in the voting panel.

Support in Congress

The distribution of ministries made by Lula at the beginning of the government was the PT’s way of repaying the support received from political parties in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections. The Chief Executive, however, still does not have a consolidated support base in the Chamber that ensures stability in voting on matters of interest to the Planalto.

In the 1st semester, the government managed to advance in the approval of the fiscal framework and the tax reform. For the other half of the year, it will need stable support for the conclusion of voting and for the debate on the reform on income and the exemption of the payroll.

Centrão hopes that the ministerial mini-reform changes will be made by August. The group aimed armored ministries by squid in recent weeks, such as Social Development, by Wellington Dias, and Health, by Nísia Trindade.

The arrival at Centrão on the Esplanada should improve the climate with Congress, despite requiring the government to make an effort to balance the demands of the group’s parties to deliver votes.

Read more: