The gastronomic marathon of the Christmas festivities continues, which will see a new key ‘appointment’ on December 31st, with the New Year’s Eve dinner. Conviviality and good food, during the Christmas holidays, accompany the reunions of Italian families, but so that lunches, dinners, aperitifs and parties do not shift the needle too much, we need to keep in mind some simple advice, starting from moderating portions, also to avoid food waste, from scheduling light meals between one dinner and another, preferring certain foods, to small ‘line-saving’ exercises such as getting up and sitting down from a chair 10 times in a row or doing at least half an hour of walking a day. So here is a handbook for nutritionists and internists.

Therefore, the first recommendation is not to forget on holidays every rule regarding correct lifestyles, from food to movement, to then find yourself at the beginning of the new year feeling the effects from a physical point of view. Some ‘golden rules’ at the table, but also away from meals, come from the Local Health Authority of Modena, in particular from the Sports Medicine Service, directed by Gustavo Savino, and from the Food and Nutrition Hygiene Service (Sian), led by Alberto Tripodi. For a healthy diet, the experts invite you to moderate portionsalso to avoid waste. So bring to the table an appetizer, a first course, a second course, a couple of side dishes, fresh fruit and a dessert, without exaggerating with the quantities, so as not to exceed the calories and not end up with an excess of leftovers. The second rule is to listen to your body and stop eating when you feel full. Don’t let yourself be attracted by everything you see on the table – the experts warn – because the body knows how to recognize when it has reached its limit and its needs.

The watchword is ‘common sense’, so if the meals on holidays are plentiful, plan the rest lightly, preferring foods of vegetable origin such as soups of cereals and legumes, raw or cooked vegetables, fresh fruit, bread whole wheat. This will contain any excess calories, rebalancing the functionality of the digestive system. Finally, the invitation not to trust the scale too much, because during the holidays it is normal to increase by 1-2 kg, but this – they explain – is not due to an accumulation of body fat, even after large meals. Everything will be resolved within a couple of weeks without having to impose too restrictive diets (detox, fasting, etc.), but simply returning to balanced eating habits.

The tricks to get moving and stay fit

Here are some tricks to ‘cushion’ the effects of the tables: take a walk of at least 30 minutes every day, especially on days when you eat a little more, respecting the times of digestion; do not suspend, rather attend as much as possible, activities in the gym, swimming pool or walking groups; avoid prolonged sedentary periods: if we have to stay seated for a long time we take small active breaks of 5 minutes. For example: getting up and sitting down from a chair 10 times in a row; standing, lift one knee and then the other forward alternately; open your arms laterally, moving them away and bringing them closer to the body.

It’s still. During traditional trips out of town we look for strategies to stay active: park far from the place to visit, use the bicycle during holiday trips, use the stairs during visits to relatives, transform moments of socialization into walks to tell and listen to relatives and friends.

“The advice valid for everyone – summarizes Giorgio Sesti, president of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine (Simi) – is to never lose sight of the portions, especially in the case of lunches or dinners that include numerous courses. Let us therefore remember to reduce the quantity of foods that we put on the plate, in order to be able to taste all the traditional dishes, but limiting ourselves to tasting them.Between lunch and dinner or in the morning, remember to get some exercise, like a long walk.Fun and very useful too a bit of dancing with friends. Finally, even if they are holidays, in the kitchen it is advisable to adopt healthy cooking methods such as steaming, baking, grilling. Fries are certainly delicious, but not exactly healthy; limit, therefore, if anything, to a small sample”. The internist doctors then invite people with chronic diseases such as diabetes, arterial hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, fatty liver disease and hyperuricemia to pay particular attention at the table.

Swollen belly among side effects of large meals, here’s how to counter it

One of the unfortunate ‘side effects’ of Christmas binges is ending up with the ‘swollen belly‘. Depending on the region, tradition has it that many typical dishes of this period are cooked, from appetizers to desserts, all tasty, rich in fats and carbohydrates and often accompanied by several glasses of wine. Nothing easier than finding yourself with an annoying abdominal swelling. What to do to counter it? “Excluding a pathological cause, including lactose and gluten intolerance, the first step – indicates Manuela Pastore, dietitian of the Irccs Humanitas of Rozzano – is simple, but often underestimated: you have to eat slowly, chewing for a long time. Everyone knows it, but few put it into practice with the excuse of lack of time, so eating too quickly becomes automatic”.

“Another important piece of advice – he continues – is avoid skipping meals because in these cases, inevitably, there is a tendency to recover by exaggerating in the following meal, often the evening one, when instead the energy requirements are lower and digestion is slower. It is also useless to fast in view of a big celebration: the digestive system, in fact – the expert points out – must in any case do a greater job than the norm which overloads and tires it. A swollen belly is also favored by the air ingested with fizzy drinks or foods that incorporate it, such as smoothies and whipped cream. Many patients experience meteorism if they consume fruit at the end of a meal: in fact, it is often recommended to take it as a snack precisely to reduce the fermentation of sugars. You may also want to avoid foods packed with artificial sweeteners, which reduce calories but increase bloating. Finally, it is very useful to avoid a sedentary lifestyle: a simple walk helps the peristalsis of the digestive system and reduces meteorism”.

finally ‘thewater, essential for all our functions including digestion which, to be optimal, needs it to produce saliva, gastric, bile and pancreatic juices. The less water there is available, the more the body is forced to take from the various districts. A dry meal requires more water than a meal with soupy or watery foods, such as vegetables. Generally – the dietician recalls – one or two glasses sipped during a meal are sufficient to help the stomach carry out its function. Good hydration is also very useful for keeping the intestine healthy”.