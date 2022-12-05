Home page World

Of: Julia Hawener

The small wind turbines should have space on every single and multi-family house. © Facebook/The Archimedes

Quiet, super light and efficient even in low winds: That’s what the mini wind turbine from the Dutch company The Archimedes promises.

Stuttgart/Amsterdam – The energy crisis has Germany firmly in its grip. Last but not least, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has highlighted how dependent Germany is on energy supplies from abroad. Therefore, among other things, also wants Baden-Wuerttemberg on the rapid expansion of renewable energies – with solar systems and wind turbines, for example. But the latter in particular is always a major topic of controversy in this country. Now a small wind turbine from a Dutch company could accelerate the energy transition. Because unlike conventional wind turbines, they are suitable for home use.

Solar systems in particular are experiencing a boom due to rising energy prices and supply uncertainty. Basically, it’s very simple: With a little money and a sunny roof, you can quickly generate electricity for your own home. Wind turbines for home use, on the other hand, are rather exotic. The Dutch company The Archimedes wants to change that. It has developed a wind turbine that it says can be installed on almost any house roof, makes hardly any noise and generates electricity even at lower wind speeds. The whole thing is based on the motto: “The reinvention of the windmill.” And in fact, visually, the wind turbine no longer has much in common with a classic wind turbine.

Modern “windmill” produces electricity instead of flour – and it’s whisper quiet

Instead of relying on a classic propeller shape with rotor blades, the Archimedes wind turbine is noisy t3n on spirals in the form of a cone or flower. The wind is caught by them and provides the turning movement. As is known from large wind turbines, the axis of rotation is horizontal. On the other hand, the flower-shaped design is flexibly mounted on the vertical plane. So it can turn with the wind. According to the manufacturer, this makes the wind turbine even more efficient than conventional rotors. A company from Spain is also working on a wind power plant without rotor blades that only generates electricity by wobbling.

The smallest model for private use “LIAM F1 UWT” weighs around 100 kilograms and has a diameter of 1.5 meters. According to the Archimedes, end users can expect an energy yield of around 1,500 kilowatt hours per year, depending on the location and wind conditions. This capacity is quite small compared to solar systems. So are nowadays according to the star 20,000 watts and more are often installed for a single family home. However, the “windmills” can also generate energy at night and are not dependent on seasonal hours of sunshine.

But the energy yield of the small wind turbine is not only low compared to solar systems. There are other wind turbines, also for home use, that are more powerful, like the star reported. The “windmill” is therefore a sensible investment, especially if you value the device being close to the ground, as quiet as possible and bringing in energy even when there is little wind. It is not officially known how much such a mini wind turbine should cost. However, the company’s website states that if you are interested, you should contact the manufacturer.