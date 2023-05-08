Minimalist traffic management sim Mini Motorways and its subway predecessor Mini Metro are getting “one of the series’ biggest updates ever” on 24th July, as part of developer Dinosaur Polo Club’s tenth “Miniversary” celebrations.

More specifically, Dinosaur Polo Club is marking ten years since the studio first hit upon the idea for Mini Metro during a Ludum Dare Game Jam, creating an early iteration of the game that would go on to make a major splash the following year.

Since then we’ve seen a successor in 2019’s majestic Mini Motorways, and Dinosaur Polo Club is now preparing the mother of all crossovers, announcing it’ll be bringing three Mini Metro maps into Mini Motorways, with three maps also going the other way in Its big July update.

Mini Metro’s acclaimed follow-up Mini Motorways launched in 2019.

New York City is making the jump from Mini Metro to Motorways following a fan vote, and it’ll be joined by two other maps: London and Mumbai. Mini Motorways, meanwhile, will get Tokyo, Warsaw, and Lisbon from its siblings.

That’s not all though! Dinosaur Polo Club has also confirmed Mini Motorways’ three new maps will include another major crossover feature: trains. “Plan the perfect routes for a happy, bustling city,” says the developer, “now factoring in a rail system.”

The Miniversary Update (as it’s officially known) will be available for Mini Motorways and Mini Metro on all platforms when it launches on 24th July.