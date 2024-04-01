Not just performance. A brand like Mini knows this well, having always broadened its horizons in terms of accessories dedicated to everyday life, and which now adds an extra piece to its history with the 2024 Lifestyle Collection. The production of the new product line is based on a high percentage of recycled materials, such as collected and recovered nylon and PET production waste. But let's go step by step.

New fabrics…

The main motifs of the new collection are based on the front of the new Min Cooper. One of the many highlights is the Mini Car Face Detail T-shirt with a stylized graphic of the car's typical round headlight. Alternatively, the Mini Outline Print hoodie, where the shape of the headlights and radiator grill of the new Cooper extends both front and back.

…and new colours

The color concept of the entire 2024 collection – produced in Portugal – is based on the contrasting color scheme of the new Mini family. For example, the new Mini Caps combine the bright shade of Rebel Red with the new Vibrant Silver through color blocking. All garments are also made with a mix of organic and recycled cotton or with 100% organic cotton.

Faithful traveling companions

Each piece of luggage from the 2024 Lifestyle Collection impresses with its details. The timeless Mini Duffle Bag is available for all those who prefer a classic look. Made of recycled PET, resistant and water-repellent, it offers plenty of space in the large internal compartment. Equally valid is the Mini Cabin Trolley with the Mini logo in relief. Thanks to the four silent wheels, the lockable hard case can be moved effortlessly and noiselessly during travel. The large internal compartments are divided into different areas and allow you to organize your luggage, and like all the internal linings of the new Mini bags, the Cabin Trolley also features the characteristic motif of the seats of the new Cooper. Smaller accessories, such as the practical Mini Car Tile Notebook or important documents, are safely stored in the new Mini Car Face Detail Musette shoulder bag, while the Mini Car Face Detail Shopper is perfect for shopping: water-repellent, offers plenty of space and can be carried comfortably with the long shoulder straps.

Accessories

There is no shortage of other interesting objects. Such as the stainless steel key ring in the shape of the new Cooper or the new Aceman crossover model. Or like the Mini Color Block travel mugs, available in two sizes and equipped with double-layer vacuum insulation to keep your favorite drink warm even when travelling. For those who are still not happy, the offer continues with two sunglasses with a classic shape and made of high quality recycled material that combine a shiny black frame with dark green lenses. And if finally some clouds start to appear instead of the sun, here are the new umbrellas tested in the wind tunnel and also available in a folding version.