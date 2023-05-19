The special series Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 is the last with exchange manual 6-speed. It is a limited edition in just 999 specimenswhich comes to the end of the career of the current generation of Mini John Cooper Works.

Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 manual gearbox

The 6-speed manual gearbox makes the Mini John Cooper Works an ad special model High performance. Along with the stock stainless steel pedals, the 6-speed mechanical manual gearbox gives the name to 1to6 Edition. The transmission is associated with the engine 2.0 turbo with 231 bhp front-wheel drive.

Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 limited series, the last one with manual gearbox

This model is historical in its own way because it belongs to the last old school, given that in the future the Mini brand will develop sports cars with automatic gearbox And electric variants.

Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 as is

Even from the outside, the Mini John Cooper Works in the 1to6 Edition is characterized by its own style. The front is characterized by the radiator grille with large vents for regulating the engine and brake temperature and from profiles in Piano Black.

John Cooper Works 1to6 front

In combination with the elegant Midnight Black body color, there are black design details. Even the characteristics Side Scuttle sides and the waistline are made in Piano Black.

Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 front 3/4 Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 side Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 rear Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 front 3/4 on road Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 rear 3/4 on road Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 side on road Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 front bonnet scoop Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 brake calipers Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 tailgate celebration logo Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 tailgate celebration motif Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 instrument panel Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 logo special series steering wheel Mini John Cooper Works 1to6

From the hood to the spoilers rear and rear bumper, the central Bonnet Stripe is specific to this model. The identification logo is in the colors silver, white and red, with matching badging on the C-pillar and rear of the car, as well as being embedded in the Side Scuttles. The look is completed by the rims 18″ Circuit Spokes in Jet Black.

Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 cockpit

The door sills for accessing the passenger compartment feature a specific logo for the 1to6 edition. The decorative surface in 3D relief on the passenger side it takes up the edition logo in a refined tone-on-tone design, while the lettering is black “One of 999” on the left of the steering wheel refers to the limited series of Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition.

Special series identification badge on the steering wheel

The gearbox is located in the center of the cockpit and features the colors of the edition logo with a red background graphics and stitching in red leather.

The typical Mini central instrument cluster takes up the design with the red bezel and, together with the red ambient lighting, creates a contrast to the headlining anthracite colour.

Celebratory logo with manual transmission symbol on the tailgate

The central spoke of the sports steering wheel in nappa leather and the floor mats once again feature the Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition badging. The edition is completed by the cover for the key with 1to6 logo.

The prices of the Mini John Cooper Works 1to6

Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 prices start at approx 45,000 euros. It will be on sale from September 2023, while the official presentation is scheduled at Nürburgring 24 Hours (20-21 May 2023).

Photo Mini John Cooper Works 1to6

Mini John Cooper Works features

MINI price list JOHN COOPER WORKS used ads

