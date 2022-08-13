Mini homes | This is what Finland’s first bicycle trailer looks like – The space is less than two square meters, and it’s “princely”

1.8 square meters. Is it possible to live in a space smaller than this? A mini caravan towed behind a bike is Elossa Tuntevainen’s home for several months, when he heads to Europe to make a documentary.

Interior dimensions: width 97 cm, length 195 cm, height 125 cm. There are less than two living quarters. Can’t stand.

Still, you can live and work in this mini home, he assures Alive Sentient.

“I have tested sleeping in a caravan together with my friend, which means that even two people can sleep comfortably. There is plenty of space when sleeping alone.”