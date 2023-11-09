Mini presented the new one John Cooper Works Countrymancalling it one “spacious all-rounder” able to offer greater space, comfort and safety thanks also to its larger dimensions. Stefanie Wurst, responsible for the Mini brand, highlighted some of the strengths of the new model: “The new generation Mini John Cooper Works Countryman is a unique combination of style, power and a sense of adventure. With its 300 HP engine and its sporty design, it is the perfect companion for those looking for something special”.

High performance

We were talking about the engine, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder of 300 HP of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque, specifications that allow the new John Cooper Works Countryman to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h. The aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.26, which makes it one of the most aerodynamic cars in its category, the ALL4 all-wheel drive system and the high-performance braking system with Chili Red brake calipers.

Sporty design

A look also at the design, elegant and minimalist at the same time. The logo John Cooper Works, for example, has been redesigned with a clear, modern style, and is used for the first time on the new John Cooper Works Countryman in the classic color combination of black, red and white. But it is not the only distinctive element of the model: elsewhere we find the new Mini LED headlights with horizontal bars in JCW Signature Mode, the newly designed octagonal grille in glossy black, the newly designed C-pillar which joins seamlessly to the contrasting roof in Chili Red , aerodynamically optimized 19 and 20″ wheels and John Cooper Works Signature Mode vertical rear lights.

The interior of Mini John Cooper Works Countryman

Moving inside, the cabin is divided into an upper and lower section, with vertical door handles and vents found in the former. The door panels, JCW sports seats and the dashboard, the latter made of a two-tone recycled polyester fabric, feature the color combination Red and black. As for load capacity, with the rear seat folded down the boot goes from 460 liters to 1,450 litres. Technologically speaking there is a OLED display in a central position with high resolution through which it is possible to select, among other functions, the new Mini Experience Modes. Final comment on the presence of 12 ultrasonic sensors and 4 Surround View cameras, which working together guarantee level 2 partially automated driving in the complete optional Driving Assistant Professional package.