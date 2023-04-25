Mini Full Electric is on offer until the end of June through the leasing formula. All the details

Mini Full Electric is the zero-emission hatchback of the British brand, part of the BMW group. Until 30 June it can be driven with the finance leasing formula Why buy-evo, which requires an advance of 9,620 euros and the payment of 35 fees at 290 euros. At the end of the 35 months, the customer has the option of purchasing the car by paying a price of 15,674 euros.

the engine — Mini Full Electric is equipped with a 184 HP and 270 Nm torque electric motor, powered by a battery pack with a net capacity of 28.9 kWh. Mini declares the following recharge times:

0- 80% with 11kW h: 2 hours and 30 min

0 – 80% with 50 kW: 36 minutes

The British manufacturer reports a range of between 226-234 km (Wltp).

interiors — The interiors are made with good quality materials, alternating leather with soft-touch elements. The horizontally developed dashboard features a digital instrument panel, combined with an 8.8-inch infotainment screen. The boot volume is 211 litres.

the equipment on offer — The Mini Full Electric offer refers to the Essential set-up. Here are the main accessories:

16” alloy wheels – Revolite Spoke

Bi-led headlights with led taillights with Union Jack design

Sports seats

Dual-zone automatic air conditioning

Keyless go (car start without key)

Digital instrument cluster

Mini Visual Boost with 8.8” touchscreen

cruise control

AC charging Professional

