He has been baptized Charismatic Simplicity the new design language with which future Mini models will be built. A simplified language that will focus on the essential without however losing the connotation of the brand. “We are completely redesigning the car – explains Oliver Heilmer, Head of Mini Design – Our purist and progressive approach combines the simplicity of functional elements with the passion for which Mini is renowned”.

Inside the cockpit

Let’s take some examples. At the center of the passenger compartment, but much reduced, there will be the circular display of the central instrument cluster, a Mini icon, reinterpreted in the form of an OLED display. With a diameter of 240 millimeters it will combine the functions of the instrument panel and the on-board monitor, while the touch control will give a user interface completely new and minimalistic also for the integrated infotainment and climate functions.

Steering wheel and seats

The steering wheel has also been radically redesigned and will have a two-spoke design, while the range of seats will offer new colors and patterns combined with classic style elements such as the houndstooth pattern, to create a bridge between the past and the future. The armrests, on the other hand, have been integrated into the seats for the first time, contributing to the familiar atmosphere of the cabin.

The circles

They could not be overlooked i you look for, which instead of the conventional spoked structure will have a graphic design characterized by strong color contrasts. to create an illusion of grandeur. “We are convinced that the conscious reduction to a few but expressive elements allows previously unthinkable innovations“Heilmer concludes.