Berlin also managed the second repeat election without a hitch. That's a good thing. However, things went very badly for two traffic light parties. You now have it in black and white that the polls don't lie.

GWell: Berlin can also hold secret elections twice in a row without any glitches, as stated in the Basic Law. The fact that the federal election on September 26, 2021 had to be repeated in parts of the capital at the behest of the Federal Constitutional Court confirmed all the prejudices about Berlin's politics and administration that were not only held in Bavaria. At that time, in 455 of 2,256 electoral districts, citizens could only cast their votes with great difficulty or not at all because the state authorities were organizationally overwhelmed.

The simultaneous election for the House of Representatives and the districts was completely repeated a year ago and brought the CDU back to the Red Town Hall.

Election fatigue is costing Berlin seats

Schlendrian, black and red felt, megalomania and incompetence were, not entirely without reason, the terms with which (West) Berlin senates were associated for decades. The banking scandal and the airport debacle represented a blatant political failure at the capital city level. Only a little more than half of the approximately 500,000 Berliners who were called to vote again cast their vote this time, thus reducing Berlin's political weight in the Bundestag. Four Bundestag mandates and thus influence in the federal government were lost thanks to this election fatigue.

The chancellor's party, the SPD, can only superficially gloss over the mini-federal election. Although it remains the strongest force in Berlin's overall results, things are looking bleak for the Social Democrats in the affected constituencies, with losses of almost eight percentage points. The mood test hits the traffic light partner FDP, which is threatened with extinction, just as badly, while the Greens remain stable. The CDU, with Merz as future chancellor (candidate), benefits from the Scholz penalty and traffic light frustration. But despite the mass demonstrations against it, the AfD can also make significant gains with a right-wing extremist would-be putschist in custody as its candidate in a deeply middle-class district. A disturbing message.