Mini’s 2021 closes in a way electrifying. The BMW group brand was particularly satisfied not so much with the worldwide sales growth of 3.3%, for a total of 302,144 units registered, as with the share represented by its electrified range: the Mini models with electric or hybrid propulsion systems in fact, they experienced a real boom in demand in the year that has just ended, rising by 64.3% to 53,243 vehicles and accounting for around 18% of total world sales in 2021.

The fully electric Mini Cooper SE deserves a special mention, thanks to a 98.2% growth nearly doubled its sales with 34,851 registrations worldwide, and the Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrid, which collected 18,392 units delivered. The most important market in the world for the Mini Cooper SE was once again Germany, where more than 10,000 were sold, plus 3,473 Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrids. “The excellent overall result and the fact that one in ten Mini is fully electric they show that our strategy for the future is setting the right priorities – commented Bernd Körber, head of the Mini brand – The Mini community is growing and is taking great strides towards electromobility ”.

Of course Mini’s growing business wasn’t just down to the electrified range. Thermal models also did not look out of place: record sales for example for the John Cooper Works brand, which worldwide was chosen in 21,132 cases for an increase of 2.4% compared to the previous year. There Mini 3 doors in any case, it is confirmed as the most marketed model by the brand all over the world: overall there were more than 105,000 registrations of the car globally, 10.1% more than in the whole of 2020.