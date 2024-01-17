Mini on the runway. The brand's all-electric vehicles ended 2023 with 15.3% of total sales, while sales of electrified vehicles (including plug-in hybrids) reached 20.8% share. In its final year of full availability, the current generation MINI recorded a surge in sales to a total of 295,474 vehicles, marking an increase of 0.9 percent compared to the previous year. This growth demonstrates the ongoing appeal and effectiveness among consumers around the world of the current MINI 3 and 5 door models, the MINI Convertible, the MINI Countryman and the MINI Clubman, which have been enriched with special and limited editions.

The John Cooper Works 1to6, limited to 999 examples, was the last example with a manual transmission. He made his debut at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, taking the podium. And the MINI Clubman Final Edition, with 1969 top-of-the-range vehicles, also marks the end of an era for the Clubman.

A key aspect of MINI's success story in 2023 was the notable increase in battery electric vehicles, with 45,261 customers choosing to go fully electric by choosing a Cooper SE 3-door or the recent limited series Cooper SE Cabrio, the first absolute electric convertible.

“2023 was an exceptional year,” said Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI. “The acceleration in the adoption of our all-electric vehicles highlights our dedication to shaping a greener future. With the imminent arrival of our all-new MINI Family, we are excited to continue setting new standards in the driving experience, furthering our commitment to more sustainable mobility.”