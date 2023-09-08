with picturesBeyoncé celebrated her 42nd birthday this week with a concert that showbiz fans may have to recover from for a while. While the singer beamed in a Versace dress that took 600 hours of work, stars such as Meghan Markle and Kylie Jenner watched in the room. The latter was also filmed kissing with her famous new flame.

They call it at fashion magazine Vogue a “national holiday” for America, Beyoncé’s birthday early this week. Not that Queen B had a day off herself, she was just on stage in Inglewood (California) because of her Renaissance Tour. It was already known for the daily changing, most special stage outfits. But on her birthday, things had to be taken up a notch.

Beyoncé enlisted the help of fashion designer Donatella Versace, who designed outfits especially for the singer and her dancers. For the artist herself, it became a blue-yellow mini dress, which three people have worked on for 600 hours, according to the brand, writes the leaf. Read under the post



The outfit, partly made of metal, featured the famous so-called Barocco print of the Italian fashion house. Beyoncé wore the dress over a mesh bodysuit with the same print and completed the look with knee boots and a large hat, as can be seen in images that Versace shares on Instagram the day after the concert: Read under the post



Half Hollywood and Meghan in the room

The singer is used to having celebrities in the room, but the guest list has never been as strong as it is now. Think Adele, Katy Perry, Lizzo, Hailey Bieber, multiple Kardashians, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Chris Rock and Jennifer Hudson. There was even royalty: Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, made a rare public appearance. See also The best of South America meet for a Women's Copa América more open than ever Read under the post



Meghan was photographed in a part silver outfit, exactly according to the dress code that Beyoncé had asked for. Markle was flanked by singer Kelly Rowland and actress Kerry Washington, a few days earlier Harry joined another Beyoncé show. Read under the post



Kylie kisses new boyfriend

The most notable incident of the evening had to do with Beyoncé nor Meghan: reality star and top entrepreneur Kylie Jenner (26) finally confirmed the rumor that had been circulating for a long time. See also Is Vladimir Putin threatening to shoot soldiers? Russian mothers are said to be begging for mercy

She has a relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet (27), known for the films, among other things Dune and Call me by your name and last year the first man on the cover of the British Vogue. In front of the filming masses, and no doubt very aware of this, the two kissed and hugged freely.

Beyoncé was also serenaded by Diana Ross because of her birthday:

