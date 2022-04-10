The new generation of Mini Countryman is approaching its debut, which is why the British brand has decided to subject a prototype of its new SUV to a series of tests on the Nurburgring track. The new Mini crossover, which will be based on the same platform that supports the BMW X1 and X2 SUVs, has been tweaked on the German track equipped with a four tailpipe exhaust system, testifying to the British brand’s commitment to enhancing the concept of sportsmanship. Robust brakes and air intakes also support the Mini’s intention.

According to Carscoops, the plug-in hybrid version of the new Countryman will be the most powerful ever made to date. It will be equipped with a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine combined with a rear-mounted electric powertrain, for a total power of 318 HP sent to all four wheels: we are talking about about 100 HP more than those delivered by the current Cooper SE Countryman All4 PHEV, and nearly 20 HP more than the JCW Countryman. The improvements made by Minin will also concern the aesthetic aspect, as well as the technological and connectivity one: inside the passenger compartment will in fact stand out the presence of a huge round display positioned in the center of the dashboard, which will be used for the infotainment system. We’ll see when Mini launches the new generation of the Countryman SUV, but everything suggests that this will happen in 2023.