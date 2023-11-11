The start of production of the Mini Countryman marks a series of innovations and milestones for the BMW Group Plant in Leipzig: for the first time, a Mini model is produced in Germany, on the same production line as the BMW 1 Series and 2 Series All this was made possible thanks to the BMW Group’s production plant in Leipzig and thanks to the flexibility of the facilities and the development of the plant.

The Leipzig factory

Over the past five years, the BMW Group has invested 700 million euros to prepare Leipzig for increasing vehicle volumes and to adapt it to Mini’s specific requirements. By the end of 2024, the manufacturing workforce will increase by more than 900. Furthermore, the new Mini Countryman is a catalyst for innovations in sustainable manufacturing.

The start of production of the Mini Countryman

“With the start of production of the Mini Countryman here in Leipzig, we are introducing multi-brand operations into our flexible production system”explained Milan Nedeljković, Board Member responsible for Production. “The Leipzig plant also offers a number of strengths in terms of resource conservation in production, providing further proof of the success of our long-term master plan: the BMW iFACTORY.”

Integration with BMW lines

When it comes to the production of the new Mini Countryman, the BMW Group is using the expertise and extreme flexibility of the Leipzig plant to open up new avenues in production. Perfectly integrated into the production process, the Mini Countryman now rolls off the same assembly line as the BMW 1 Series, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé and BMW 2 Series Active Tourer.

The new Mini Countryman from 2024

Thanks to its flexible assembly facilities, the Leipzig plant is able to produce two brands with three different engine options – combustion, plug-in hybrid and fully electric – on the same production line. The third-generation Mini Countryman will be available with a petrol, diesel or fully electric powertrain; the high-voltage batteries for the Mini Countryman Electric will also be produced in Leipzig. It will arrive in dealerships on February 17, 2024.