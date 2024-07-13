Behold the third generation of the Mini Countryman, the model that from the very beginning challenged the definition of ‘mini’. Not to say shattered it. But if you thought the previous generations were a bit too much, you haven’t seen this one yet.

The new Countryman is some five inches longer than the outgoing one and two inches taller, a growth spurt that’s starting to push it steadily out of crossover territory and into SUV territory. Shockingly, at 14.3 feet long, it’s only slightly shorter than the very first Range Rover. We can’t wait to see what revs Sir Alec Issigonis, the brains behind the original diminutive Mini, is doing in his grave.

Specifications of the petrol Countryman’s

The big news is the arrival of the all-electric Countryman E and SE, the latter of which we tested last month. Petrol versions come in the form of the Countryman C, S and John Cooper Works. The former makes do with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine with 170bhp; the latter has a 218bhp four-cylinder engine with 2.0 litres and also four-wheel drive. The JCW we have here uses the same drivetrain, but then a healthy 300bhp and 400Nm strong. Manual shifting is something we no longer do; you always get an eight-speed automatic with paddles.

The Countryman is big, but it is clearly a Mini

Despite the increased size, you can still expect Mini to continue to radiate the vibrant personality of the original in every model. With the JCW, the brand has tried, at every opportunity, to reinterpret traditional Mini design elements in its plus size stature. The front is as unashamed as you would expect from a modern sporty creation from the BMW stable. The rear lights have adjustable LED patterns, if you don’t like the Union Jack motif.

Inside, the Countryman is making a bid for greatness. The complex challenges of connectivity and digitalisation have left many carmakers (and their customers) in the corner crying, but Mini’s design team has managed to serve up all the tech with clever, simple and imaginative solutions.

This is how you let the Mini Countryman ‘woo hoo‘ say

Now we need to talk about the Experience Modes, of which there are no less than eight: Core, Green, Go-Kart, Personal, Vivid, Timeless, Trail and Balance. Each mode has its own screen background and sound signature. In Go-Kart you are greeted with a cheerful ‘woo hoo!’in Balance the car turns into a kind of mobile spa, Personal you can configure yourself via the Mini app. It’s all almost ridiculous, but it’s so well done that only an incorrigible curmudgeon will be able to fail to appreciate it.

Prices for the Countryman start at 43,490 euros (38,250 euros in Belgium); the John Cooper Works version is available from 76,990 euros (54,950 euros in Belgium). A lot of money, but significantly less than its BMW brothers X1 and X2 with the same technology. Mini talks a lot about carbon-zero factories and sustainability – you might wonder if it is such a good idea to build a car that is so much bigger and heavier.

Smaller and lighter would be nice, but the human race is not exactly moving in that direction, and this is what the market is asking for. Of course, you can also just buy a smaller Mini; the well-known Cooper will soon be joined by a compact crossover called the Aceman.

Mini Countryman JCW All4 is not a genuine John Cooper Works

The new Countryman hits the mark on more than one level. It’s spacious, versatile and, in this form, nimble enough to satisfy most drivers – although we do think back with a sense of humility to the days when the John Cooper Works title stood for real edge and venom rather than ‘just going fast’.

Still, the interior is the real differentiator here. With that, Mini is aptly anticipating the inevitable moment when digital interaction with our cars will become more important than what powers them. This new Countryman is bursting with tactility, connectivity and entertainment. You’re already enjoying yourself behind the wheel before you’ve even started driving.

Specifications of the Mini Countryman JCW All4 (2024)

Engine capacity

1,998 cc

Engine type

four-cylinder turbo

Power

300 hp/221 kW, 400 Nm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Acceleration

0-100 km/h in 5.4 s

Top speed

250 km/h

Consumption

7.8 l/100 km

Co2 emissions

177 g/km

Tank capacity

54 l (petrol)

Dimensions

4,433 x 1,843 x 1,656 mm (lxwxh)

Wheelbase

2,692 mm

Weight

1,735 kg

Luggage

505/1.530 l

Price

€76,990 (NL)

€54,950 (B)