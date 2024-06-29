It is located in the heart of Alto Adige WE Techpark, an innovation district where companies, universities and start-ups collaborate to create cutting-edge projects inspired by sustainability. And it is precisely here that MINI wanted to embark on a journey towards a greener future, choosing to join forces with this cutting-edge reality. The BMW Group brand, with its claim “BigLove” which talks about inclusion and innovation, found in NOI Techpark the ideal partner to create “Urban Shield”, a research and development project focused on people and the environment.

MINI and NOI Techpark

Together with the human innovation company Emotitech, in fact, MINI and NOI Techpark have developed an innovative painting process capable of upgrading road surfaces, beautifying the urban environment and reducing pollution. Thanks to rigorous laboratory tests conducted at the prestigious Laimburg and EURAC research centres, located within the technology hub, the two companies have developed a chemical formulation one of a kind: it is an innovative paint, made with nanotechnologies and fluorinated resins, which guarantees long-lasting protection of the concrete, making it resistant to atmospheric agents and aggressive elements, such as de-icing salt.

In the name of sustainability

But the real magic of this project lies in its ability to reduce pollutants in the air. The titanium dioxide-based photovoltaic paints used, in fact, allow the catalysis of water and CO2, significantly reducing fine dust, nitrogen oxides and sulphur oxides, the main components of smog. “Thanks to this innovation, cities will be able to regenerate concrete structures, large roadside walls and numerous other artefacts, making citizens’ transit not only more pleasant but also more sustainable from an environmental point of view and at the same time reducing the maintenance costs of the structures”says MINI.

Electric MINI Countryman

The symbol of this initiative is the new one MINI Countryman IF ALL4: it is equipped with two electric motors that together deliver a power output of 230 kW/313 hp and a torque of 494 Nm, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h. Alternatively, the range also includes the MINI Countryman Ewhich is powered by a single 150 kW/204 hp electric motor and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 170 km/h.