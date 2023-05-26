Until May 31, the crossover of the British brand offers a leasing offer in 36 monthly installments of 290 euros. A model that stands out for its design and some cutting-edge technological solutions

Riccardo Rossi

The crossover Mini Countryman until 31 May it can be driven with the Why buy-evo operating lease formula, which requires an advance of 8,680 euros and the payment of 36 monthly installments of 290 euros. The financial offer includes Rca, road tax and ordinary maintenance. By leaving your telephone number, you have the possibility of being contacted by a consultant who will give you further details on the promotion active and how to access the offer. The personal data provided will not be disclosed by CheAutoCompro and will be treated with the utmost care. There is no obligation to purchase the promotional car.

Mini Countryman is characterized by the typical design of the modern cars of the English brand. At the front we find a large bonnet with full LED light clusters with a circular shape and a horizontally developed grille. Laterally it has large wheel arches and plastic material protections in the lower part of the bodywork. The roofline is high for the benefit of passenger space.

the engines — Mini Countryman is available with engines gas, diesel And hybrid plugin.

There are 3 petrol units:

1,499 TwinPower Turbo with 136 HP and 220 Nm. It can be chosen with front or all-wheel drive;

1998 TwinPower Turbo from 178 HP and 280 Nm of Torque. This engine can be chosen with front-wheel drive or All4;

1998 TwinPower Turbo from 306 HP and 450 Nm of torque

There are 2 diesel engines:

1,995 with 150 HP and 350 Nm of torque. Traction can be front or integral;

1,995 with 190 HP and 400 Nm of torque

The plug-in hybrid engine consists of a 125 HP 1.5 combined with a 95 HP electric unit powered by a 10 kWh battery pack. System power is 220 hpwhile the torque is 385 Nm. The transmission is automatic and all-wheel drive.

The interiors are made with materials of good quality, alternating leather with soft touch elements. The dashboard, with a horizontal development, is equipped with a digital instrument panel, combined with a screen of theinfotainmentlocated in the center of the passenger compartment. The habitability is good for four people, while the volume of the trunk varies from 450 to 1,390 litres.

the equipment on offer — The Why buy-evo operating leasing formula refers to the outfitting essential which comprises:

Automatic gearbox;

Exterior mirror package;

Comfort access ;

; Driving modes ;

; Rear view camera;

Heated seats;

Dual-zone automatic climate;

Navigator;

Black roof bars;

All4 aesthetic kit;

17 inch alloy wheels Channel Spoke blacks;