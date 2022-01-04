The electrification carried on by the Mini brand is beginning to bear fruit. The full electric version of the British compact was a great success in Germany, with the Cooper SE exceeding 10,000 units sold in 2021, a sign that more and more customers of the British brand have decided to embrace the new sustainable philosophy that accompanies the range of the car manufacturer of the BMW Group. “In 2021, we delivered a total of 10,140 Mini Electric vehicles to customers, which means there are already nearly 15,000 fully electric Mini models on German roads” – told Ulrike von Mirbach, number one of the English brand in Germany – “We are proud of the enormous success that the all-electric Mini has already achieved since its market launch in March 2020. This success has only been possible together with our strong partners in the retail organization.”

Germany is the world’s largest market for Oxford full electric. More than one in five Mini (23.6%) is electric. Mini Electric played a key role for the brand in 2021, posting + 132% growth. With the Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrid, overall sales of electrified models increased by more than 70% compared to the previous year. This means that one in three Mini (31%) is electrified. A total of 43,004 Mini vehicles were registered in Germany in 2021. “In light of the challenging supply situation, the fact that Mini sales were only 2.7% lower than the previous year represents strong operational performance for the entire team. As a result, we have been able to continue growing Mini’s market share in the premium segment. ”

Mini has already paved the way for the electric future of tomorrow. Also the next generation of Countryman it will roll off the production line in Leipzig as an electric model starting in 2023. In the same year, production of fully electric Mini models based on a new electric vehicle architecture will also begin in China. “Just as the first Mini brought a new dimension to the mobility of the day just over 60 years ago, we are now taking the next step, moving to electric from the early 2030s onwards”, von Mirbach explained. – Mini is now, once again, addressing the current challenges in the areas of mobility and climate protection and responding to them with distinctive and authentic solutions for the driving enjoyment of tomorrow ”.