It was presented as a one-off in the summer of last year, but it has now been decided that the simple idea will become a model produced in small series. Let’s talk about Mini Cooper SE Convertiblewhich the BMW Group automaker defines as the world’s first fully electric convertible: the German brand has announced that the model in question, which will be available starting next April, will be assembled in limited edition of 999 units together with the traditional convertible in the Netherlands.

Going into the details of this convertible, Mini has announced that it will be available in the colors Enigmatic Black and White Silver. As for the individual body elements, the door handles, side scuttles and headlamp and taillight bezels will be finished in Resolute Bronze, while the brand logos and model lettering in elegant Piano Black. The E logo, already present on the Mini Cooper SE, will be placed on the front and rear aprons. Further equipment details specific to this limited edition can also be found on the door sill guards and side sills, the 1/999 lettering also deserves a mention to complete the overview. Final comment on the specific alloy wheels for this version of the model: they measure 17″, boast the Electric Power Spoke 2-tone design and were made from 100% recycled aluminium. The distinctive element of this EV is obviously the fabric hoodfully electric and therefore particularly quiet, which can be opened, closed or set up as a sliding roof up to 30 km/h.

Inside the cabin, the sports seats stand out, boasting a Mini Yours Leather Lounge design and are equipped with heating and adjustable thigh support. They are joined by multifunction sports steering wheel in Nappa leather, which can be heated just like the seats and which features the Mini Electric Badge in the lower radius, which underlines the exclusive character of this all-electric convertible. Moving on to the engine issue, the electric propulsion unit that drives the new Mini Cooper SE Cabrio delivers 135 kW/184 HP maximum power, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds. The range in the WLTP mixed cycle reaches 201 kilometres.