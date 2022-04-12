A look and a style that traces the tradition of the brand through the stylistic elements that recall the sporting origins of the brand. Mini Cooper S enriches its range with the introduction of the Resolute Edition, a declination that combines a clear reference to the brand’s heritage, combining it with the classic driving pleasure of the models of the British house. The new version of the English three-door is already on sale in dealerships and is already well recognizable on the outside for some color choices of the bodywork, such as the Rebel Green color, previously used only on the Mini John Cooper Works.

A choice that emphasizes the sporty soul of this model. This color has been combined with the Pepper White or black finishes for the roof and the mirror caps. The stripes on the hood, with parallel lines in light and dark gold, together with the exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels in Pulse Spoke Black, are further elements that accentuate dynamism and sportiness. Also available are 17-inch alloy wheels in the Tentacle Spoke Black variant. Resolute customizations then stand out on the stripes of the bonnet and on the door sills while the Resolute Bronze embellishes some elements of the body, such as the headlight frames, the grille grille, the front side doors, the handles and the tailgate, without forgetting the sockets. front air and the tank cap. Piano Black, on the other hand, was used for the exhaust pipe and the crossbar of the radiator grille, creating an elegant color contrast. The roof, on the other hand, was made in anthracite color, with the interior of the passenger compartment offering sports seats in the exclusive Black Pearl / Light Checkered / leatherette fabric, combined with black armrests and knee pads. If you choose instead the Mini Yours Leather Lounge variant It is also available on request in Carbon Black with particularly eye-catching stitching and piping and a perforated Union Jack motif on the headrests. The standard equipment also includes the sports steering wheel in Nappa leather.

The new Mini Cooper S 3 Resolute Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine with TwinPower Turbo technology that has a maximum power of 178 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm, combined with the standard 6-speed manual gearbox that allows it to sprint from a standstill to 100 km / h in 6.8 seconds. With the optional 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch, the 0-100 is covered in 6.7 seconds and the car’s top speed is 235 km / h.