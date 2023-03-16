Sporty soul and refined details combine to give life to the double soul of Mini Cooper S Clubman Untold Edition. With its exclusive livery and the distinctive tailgate of this model, the British compact knows how to turn heads. The Mini Cooper S Clubman has a four-cylinder petrol engine that accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds with 131 kW/178 hp, guaranteeing that incomparable go-kart feeling. The dynamism is explicitly underlined by the Sport Stripes running narrowly across the bonnet and returning to the interior on the sports seats with MINI Yours Leather Lounge Sage Green finish. These too underline the sporty character of the Mini Cooper S Clubman in the Untold Edition.

Even the color of the 18 inch alloy wheels – Refined Brass – shows the elegant side of the Mini Cooper S Clubman in Untold Edition. The color is also reflected in the side sill finishers and air intake surrounds, giving the car a harmonious appearance. The combination of sporty and renewed features and the careful use of colors makes the MINI Cooper S Clubman in the Untold Edition a unique eye-catcher.