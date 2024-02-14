The new fully electric Mini Cooper E is offered in four different trim levels. And among these there is one that more than any other is exalted by the German car manufacturer itself: it is the Classic Trim, which boasts expressive body colors and contrasting roof finishes. In particular, according to Mini, the color that best characterizes this version of the three-door is Sunny Side Yellowin this case combined with the contrasting roof and white rear-view mirror caps.

“Classic” design

They are added to the body color design elements which distinguish the iconic three-door of the German brand. Think for example of the round Mini headlights, the octagonal front grille, or the unique light signature that is identified in the LED headlights. Furthermore, various aerodynamically optimized designs are available for rims measuring between 16″ and 18″.

Specific interiors

But the Classic Trim setup of the fully electric Mini Cooper E is not just about specific exterior design. And also distinctive interior: the surfaces of the passenger compartment are in fact covered with two-tone black and blue knitted material, in contrast with the High quality synthetic leather seats made in Vescin. Speaking of the seats: They come in gray or black with a perforated houndstooth pattern.

100% electric motorization

The fully electric beating heart of the Mini Cooper E is identified as a 135 kW/184 hp unit of overall power and 290 Nm of maximum torque, specifications that guarantee a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. The battery boasts a capacity of 40.7 kWh, and allows the Mini Cooper E to travel a maximum of 305 kilometers in the WLTP test cycle on a single charge. And speaking of charging: 10 to 80% of the energy stored in the battery can be charged in just under half an hour with a DC power of up to 75 kW.