







Los Mochis, Sinaloa. A black Mini Cooper and a white Raizer station wagon collided this Sunday afternoon in Heriberto Valdez and Río Sinaloa in the Scally neighborhood.

Fortunately there were no injuries and the accident was spectacular.

The accident occurred at 2:50 p.m. when the mini cooper was traveling from north to south on the Sinaloa River, but upon reaching Heriberto Valdez, for unknown reasons the driver did not give way and collided with the van that was heading towards the west; After the impact both vehicles were crossed.

The material losses were estimated at more than 30 thousand pesos.

We recommend you read:

Truck driver does not stop and causes a crash in the first frame of Los Mochis

Massive crash in Los Mochis; responsible vehicle fled but was caught up

Resident of San Rafael dies in an accident on the Mexico 15 highway in Guasave

#Mini #Cooper #Raizer #van #collide #Scally #sector #Los #Mochis #Sinaloa