Setback for MINI Cooper and Countryman. The car manufacturer of the BMW Group was in fact forced to partially interrupt deliveries of these two models, and the reason is easily explained: an imminent recall related to the braking system caused by potentially defective components ordered by the group.

MINI Cooper and Countryman deliveries suspended

Group? Yes, because the recall does not only concern MINI: Autocar in fact reports that the same problem has also affected more than 80,000 BMWs and Rolls-Royces worldwide earlier this year. The cars involved were affected by issues with the integrated braking system, which determines the amount of feel and feedback provided through the brake pedal: in this specific case, it was discovered that defects in the ABS and stability control systems could have caused a fault in the assisted braking systemwhich meant the driver could lose control of his car.

Brake system problem

“Certain new MINI vehicles, which are affected by the extension of the safety-related recall for the integrated braking system, I am currently waiting and will be delivered to customers as soon as the respective parts have been replaced”a MINI spokesperson said, confirming that the models affected were the Three- and five-door Cooper and the Countryman.