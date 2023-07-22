Second win of the season

Gabriele Minì starting from pole position did not miss the opportunity to get the second win of the season in F3, even if he honestly points out that winning on Sunday like he did in Monaco has another flavour. Below are the press conference statements of the top three, with the leader of the standings Gabriel Bortoleto second and Nikita Bedrin third (first podium in F3 for the Russian who races under an Italian licence).

The words of Gabriele Minì

“The tire degradation is really high. My start was good, but Nikita was more aggressive in Turn 1 and I let him pass. After the Safety Car it was tough with so many marbles on the track, I understeered and oversteered everywhere, but I was good at keeping the lead. It’s nice to win for the second time, but of course to do it on Sunday in the Feature Race is another thing. However, I have a good pace and I think I can recover tomorrow. In Spa and Monza the straights will in any case allow overtaking, but I absolutely have to improve in Qualifying”the frank words of Minì now third in the standings 51 points behind Bortoleto.

The words of Gabriel Bortoleto

“At the restart after the Safety Car I pushed hard to try to lead Nikita into a mistake and managed to snatch second position. Difficult to manage the tires here, but I pretty much raced alone which helped save the tyres. I have good pace for tomorrow’s Feature Race”commented the Brazilian of the Italian Trident who sees the conquest of the title ever closer in light of the large advantage (46 points) over Pepe Martì.

The words of Nikita Bedrin

“After lap eight I started to suffer from tire degradation and after the Safety Car the tire wear was terrible. I tried in every way to defend the second position, but still I’m happy because a podium is always a podium. We’ll do better in terms of tire management for tomorrow”the analysis of the Russian driver who races with an Italian license and who obtained the second placement in the points zone of the season after the tenth place also obtained in Saturday’s race in Barcelona.