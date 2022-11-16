Or would it accidentally become a BMW 1 Series rival?

The name Mini Don’t take it too literally, we’ve known that for a long time. The Mini model range has only grown towards the higher segments. There was some talk of a smaller hatchback under the name Rocketman, but unfortunately it never got off the ground.

Mini is now thinking about a new hatchback, in addition to the well-known hatchback without a name. This has AutoExpress heard from Stefanie Wurst. This German lady used to be the boss of BMW Netherlands, but nowadays holds sway over the Mini brand.

Mini has two crossovers in the pipeline anyway: the new Countryman, which is getting bigger again, and the compact Aceman. Of course there is also the old trusted Mini One / Cooper. However, Wurst also sees room for a larger hatchback.

What about the Mini Clubman? That has been a C-segment car since the second generation. However, it has been running for seven years and is therefore slowly due for replacement. So that replacement could be a traditional hatchback, rather than the semi-station wagon it is today.

Wurst has not yet made any concrete statements, so it remains to be seen what Mini will actually do. Who knows BMW not at all waiting for a new Mini hatchback in the same segment as the 1 Series.

In any case, the Countryman and the Aceman are first. The new Countryman is already in full testing, so it will probably make its appearance next year. The Aceman probably won’t come until the next year.

Header photo: A sketch for the current Mini Clubman

Source: Auto Express

This article ‘Mini comes with a larger hatchback as Golf rival’ first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Mini #larger #hatchback #Golf #rival