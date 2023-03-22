Mini defines it as the most elegant of all its models in the range, what is certain is that over the years it has enjoyed considerable success since its first launch in 1969. Let’s talk about Clubman, which made its debut in the current third generation in 2015 and is now being introduced to the market in a new special series. It’s called the Final Edition, and its production is limited to 1,969 units, like the year it debuted for the very first time.

Exclusive exteriors…

This new Mini Clubman special series is available in the colors Nanuq White, Enigmatic Black and Melting Silver, and can be equipped exclusively with Cooper S engines. exterior design, the edges and the crossbar of the radiator grille were finished in the color of the special edition, as were the model-typical Mini Cooper S Blade and the door sill plates. And that’s not all: the graphic motif of the 18″ light-alloy wheels in the Final Edition Spoke bi-tone design has also been finished with a colored clear coat reminiscent of copper, while in the lower area of ​​the side doors on the passenger side of the bonnet and on the right side of the split doors are the dedicated Final Edition stripes. Also worthy of mention are the “1 of 1969” badging on the side of the C-pillar and the Union Jack taillights which refer to the model’s British origins.

…and a distinctive interior

Moving inside the cockpit, distinguishing the Final Edition from the remaining Mini Clubman versions are the door sill plates with the edition-specific “Final Edition” lettering, which is also found in the lower race of the comfortable Nappa leather sports steering wheel, the comfortable Mini leather sports seats Yours with adjustable thigh support and stitched edition badging which are finished in Dark Maroon and featuring a Charcoal Piquet insert and Blue contrast stitching, and dark instrument panel trim framed by Sage Green Dark matt moldings and in the edition-specific Shimmer Copper color. In this case, the “1 of 1969” badge was affixed both to the dashboard on the passenger side and to the floor mats. Mini has made it known that of the 1,969 examples of the Final Edition, 50 are destined for the Italian market.