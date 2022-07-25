Mini announces a new brand manager for Europe. It is about Ulrike von Mirbach who took over from Pierre Jalady starting last July 1st. Previously, von Mirbach was responsible for the retail business of BMW and Mini as part of the “New Europe Sales Model” project and for the entire development of the new sales structures for the British brand, a responsibility which he will continue in parallel to new role of di Head of Brand Mini for Europe. Its predecessor Pierre Jalady took over the leadership of the Asia-Pacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa again for Mini.

Ulrike von Mirbach has been working for the BMW Group for around 17 years. At the beginning of your career, you were responsible, among other things, for the marketing strategy of the BMW brand in the German market. From October 2015 until the end of 2020, you headed the marketing division of the MINI brand in Germany. On 1 January 2021 you took over managing the Mini brand in Germany and only moved to the European level a year later. Ulrike von Mirbach played a key role in the development of the Mini brand in Germany and successfully carried out the electrification of the brand.

For Ulrike von Mirbach, the concerns of the dealer network are of paramount importance. The good level of cooperation between dealers and manufacturers, as well as strategic brand management and digitalization of the brand were decisive success factors for the brand’s advancement on the German market. For the new guide of Mini in Europe comes the blessing of the global head of the brand, Stefanie Wurst: “I am convinced that Ulrike von Mirbach will successfully lead the MINI brand into the European electric future thanks to her high level of brand and sales experience. You will establish the right strategic framework to ensure successful sales for the brand within the new sales model. “