MINI and Motorsport, a partnership of over sixty years, a success story. MINI is not only an icon of the 60s but soon, thanks to the intuitions of John Cooper, it also becomes a sports car capable of triumphing at the Monte Carlo Rally, the WRC championship, the famous Dakar rally and finally the protagonist for twelve seasons of the MINI Challenge single-make Italian championship.

The 2023 season is underway

Once again this year everything is ready to start the engines for the twelfth season of the MINI Challenge 2023 championship, the one-make competition that brings the passion for racing of the unmistakable British premium brand to the main Italian circuits, through adrenaline-pumping race weekends, in whose power and high performance take to the track to give life to exciting challenges.

It begins on May 5 at Misano

The twelfth season of the MINI Challenge championship was presented at the New House of BMW in Milan. From 5 May until 29 October, a maximum of 22 cars will line up on the starting grid divided between the MINI John Cooper Works Challenge Evo and Academy categories, reserved for under 25s as part of the MINI program dedicated to future talents.

The Minis in the race

Both cars, developed with the invaluable support of Promodrive, are based on the MINI John Cooper Works 3-door model. Extremely performing, the EVO with 306 HP, the Lite with 231 HP, the two versions are equipped with a specific racing set-up, which promises intense emotions, thanks to a Safety Kit and an Aerodynamic Kit which enhance their performance, increasing safety and ensuring pure driving fun with the hallmark MINI go-kart feeling.