Mini campers, fortunately there is only one, but someone may like it. This is the Suzuki Jimny of third series of 2003 transformed into camper by an English enthusiast. The engine is the 1,300 cc 4-cylinder petrol with part-time all-wheel drive, and reduced on the 5-speed manual gearbox. Thanks to the power steering and the super short wheelbase it is easy to drive (the instability of this model is due to the wheelbase too short and the very narrow roadway).

Mini camper on the Suzuki Jimny

In this development of the Suzuki Jimny transformed into a mini camper, the center of gravity rises further. There is only one small bed and they can be prepared hot meals thanks to the gas cylinder in the kitchen for two people. A use for day outings, picnics, fishing, bird watchingeven in uncertain weather.

Suzuki Jimny mini camper kitchen cabin

The gray paint is scratch resistant, with tires Matching Hankook Dynapro all-terrain. The height of the roof from the ground is 2.6m. A auxiliary battery it is fitted for on-board services, with the possibility of connecting to the electricity grid if you are in a suitable campsite with connection structures.

The whole of the mini camper with kitchen and bed

In the passenger compartment of the Suzuki Jimny converted into a camper, a gas burner two burners, sufficient to cook a simple meal.

Suzuki Jimny camper gas cooker stove

There is also a refrigerator, with lockers for supplies for a day or two. The sink water is fished with a electric pump from a storage container and there is also a small waste water container.

The sleeping place of the mini camper on the Suzuki Jimny

The headroom is only 1.5m and above the cabin is a bed that can accommodate one person with some degree of comfort. The length of the bed is 2.10m and in two you need to be… very intimate!

Accommodation with gas cylinder for the kitchen

Let’s say it’s an idea for our trainers when and if the Indian version of the will be imported Jimny 5 doorsor on a more accurate elaboration with extension of the frame of the current series Jimny.

Suzuki Jimny motorhome price

The Suzuki converted into a camper was auctioned on the Auction Houses website Bonhams. The price was between 4,000 and 8,000 pounds, ie 4,500-9,000 euros. In the end it was bought at the auction price a £8,001.

Mini camper photos on the 5-door Jimny

