The waves gently breaking on the beach and the endless horizon in sight: a day at the sea offers refreshing perspectives and a feeling of freedom. In this sense, the MINI Convertible in the Seaside Edition celebrates 30 years of unique style and great outdoor riding fun. To celebrate the anniversary of the open four-seater, MINI is now presenting the sporty classic model with exclusive equipment and design features – optionally in the shimmering blue Caribbean Aqua paint finish or in the light body color Nanuq White. The Seaside Edition of the MINI Convertible is available as Cooper and Cooper S.

Currently the world’s only premium convertible in the small car segment and with a strikingly distinctive look in the brand’s traditional style, the MINI Convertible embodies open-top driving pleasure. In the MINI Cooper Sthe 2.0-litre 4-cylinder e 131kW/178hp with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds. The MINI Cooper also offers the typical MINI go-kart feeling, thanks to the 3-cylinder petrol engine with an output of 100 kW/136 hp. The black hood, electrically operated, allows for a more relaxed pace: it can open or close automatically up to 30 km/h.

From February 2023, the limited Seaside Edition of the MINI Convertible will accentuate the distinctive features of this elegant model with an edition-specific design in the exterior and interior. The double white decorative stripes they run from the side doors all the way to the rear of the car, and the unique exterior design is rounded off by a unique graphic on the front apron, where a stylized 30 once again refers to the model’s anniversary. This forms an elegant contrast to the sea-inspired Caribbean Aqua paintwork, which underscores the sporty character of the open four-seater. In the Nanuq White finish, the consistently light bodywork has a particularly elegant allure: Here the MINI Convertible is reminiscent of clouds on a deep blue summer sky.

The side scuttles with the discreet “Seaside” lettering of the edition resume the 30th anniversary of the model with numbers in light and dark blue. The round figure is also celebrated with the exclusive “Seaside” lettering in a sporty orange on the back. The 18-inch alloy wheels in Pulse Spoke design are reminiscent of lively sea waves. The wheel covers, on the other hand, evoke a feeling of static nature: here the anniversary number once again appears. A weight behind them ensures that they always look perfect. Already from the vehicle entrance, the door trim strips with two white stripes and the Seaside lettering convey the exclusive look of the interior. Carbon Black leather seats with comfortable knee supports and armrests in the doors provide comfort and harmonize perfectly with the two exterior finishes Caribbean Aqua and Nanuq White when the top is open.

The decorative strips on the front dashboard also feature an edition-specific design: both the printed motif and the lettering once again recall the round figure. This motif also appears on the floor mats in the form of a graphic badge. The lower spoke of the sports leather steering wheel features the new MINI Edition’s “Seaside” lettering of the same name. The car key, with the edition-specific wave graphic pattern in iridescent blue hue, evokes both the open atmosphere and the pure elegance of the sea, allowing the owner to take home a piece of this exclusive edition. The integrated “Seaside” writing underlines the uniqueness of the model, definitively excluding any possible confusion of keys. For the driver, the latest generation of the MINI operating system optimizes quick and intuitive control of car functions, audio programme, communication, navigation and apps, while newly developed equipment packages allow specific individual preferences to be catered for in terms of driver assistance and connectivity.