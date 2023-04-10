MINI is ready to participate in the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, the auto show to be held in the Chinese metropolis from April 18 to 27. The British brand will bring various innovations to the Asian Motor Show, starting with the world premiere of the MINI Cooper SE Cabrio, the brand’s new full electric vehicle, alongside which the Aceman Concept will also be present, opening up a new concept of car for the British company , combining electric traction with an innovative design. In Shanghai then there will be room for the 30th anniversary of the MINI Convertible which will be celebrated with the Cabrio Seaside Edition. The best athletes of the John Cooper Works brand, which are particularly successful in Asia, will also perform in Shanghai.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible

The MINI Cooper SE Convertible is the world’s first locally emission-free premium convertible in the small car segment to make its international debut in front of the general public. With a limited number of 999 units, it will arrive in Europe from April 2023. The limited series will be available in the Enigmatic Black and White Silver liveries with specific details and equipment of the special edition, starting with the lettering 1 of 999. This model it will offer a WLTP range of 201 km on a single charge. Instead, the new MINI Concept Aceman looks to the future, with which the brand offers a preview of the first all-electric crossover model of the new MINI family. The concept car embodies the “Charismatic Simplicity” design language. It focuses on the essentials and reinterprets the creative use of space typical of the brand. Innovative technologies and numerous customization options show what digitization at MINI could look like in the future.

Spike, the digital character of the new MINI model family, celebrates his debut

Spike, the canine friend of the MINI brand, is reinvented and brought to life in the digital world. Inspired by the look of an English Bulldog, he will be the virtual guide into the brand’s new multimedia world. In his role as MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant, Spike is making his first appearance at the Shanghai International Auto. Furthermore, on the occasion of the Show, the brand’s personal assistant will be reinvented as an art toy that will welcome visitors to the MINI stand like a life-size sculpture. Spike has accompanied the success story of this British premium brand ever since the debut of the modern MINI in 2001. In the future MINI model family, he will be a link in the relationship between person and automobile.

30 years of the Mini Convertible

In Shanghai, MINI is also presenting the MINI Convertible in the Seaside Edition. The special edition stands for individual driving fun in the open air with a wide range of exclusive equipment and design features. The Seaside Edition is available as a Cooper and Cooper S in the exclusive Caribbean Aqua livery or in clear Nanuq White paint.