Kazan was hit by a powerful thunderstorm with hail, water with ice chips flooded the streets

Kazan was hit by a powerful thunderstorm with hail and strong winds. The aftermath of the storm was captured on video, which is published by Telegram-channel “Rise”.

The footage taken by eyewitnesses shows heavy rain with hail. Afterwards, water mixed with ice chips flooded the streets. The level of puddles with foam and ice on some roads covered the wheels of cars. Local residents even called what was happening a mini-apocalypse.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations in Tatarstan noted that a storm warning was in effect in the republic, but in the capital of the region, the adverse events had already ended. “The forecast predicted thunderstorms, squally strong winds of about 15-20 meters per second, locally up to 24 meters per second, heavy rains and showers, locally hail. In Kazan, these adverse events have passed across the city, and now the sun is shining outside the window. We would not agree with the terminology regarding the hurricane, there was a strong wind, but no hurricane-related phenomena were observed. The hail was about half a centimeter in diameter. This happens,” the department said.

Rescuers said that no serious consequences of the storm have been detected yet. Experts do not rule out the possibility of minor damage, but the wind was not strong enough to cause catastrophic damage to the infrastructure, the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations emphasized.

Earlier, a powerful tornado in Sochi was captured on video. The footage that leaked online shows a tall column rising into the sky. The video was filmed in the Mamaika microdistrict. Eyewitnesses report that the river level there rose sharply.