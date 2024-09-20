Home World

Uninvited passengers caused animal chaos on a train journey to Gatwick. One animal refused to get off. The train had to turn around.

Gatwick – On the morning of September 14, the Great Western Railway (GWR) train departed Reading for Gatwick Airport at 8:54 am as usual. But when the train made a brief stop in Gomshall, Surrey, events took a dramatic turn. As the BBC reportedtwo squirrels boarded the train and began to disturb the passengers. Apparently frightened by the unfamiliar surroundings, the animals ran frantically through the rear carriage.

Passengers reacted immediately and alerted train staff to the unusual passengers. As the animals became increasingly erratic, many passengers tried to escape to other carriages to avoid the animals. There was great confusion and the train conductor decided to cordon off the rear carriage to prevent the squirrels from moving further through the train. The image of a squirrel looking for food between the seats quickly made the rounds on social media and helped to spread the bizarre situation even further.

“Squirrels on board!”: How two rodents disabled a British train

When the train stopped at Redhill Station, a member of the railway staff was called to remove the squirrels from the train. At first, attempts were made to lure the animals with snacks such as peanuts, but the squirrels were not persuaded. The use of brooms and other tools such as a telescopic gripper arm also proved unsuccessful. One of the squirrels was particularly stubborn and vehemently refused to get off, despite not having a ticket.

Since the attempt to get the animals off the train lasted over 30 minutes and no solution was in sight, the railway staff decided to abort the journey at this point, as SkyNews reported. The train was taken out of service and returned to Reading, where the unruly squirrel was finally removed.

For the travellers, the incident was less amusing. Some passengers who were on their way to Gatwick Airport were under time pressure due to the unexpected delays. For some passengers, the cancellation of the journey meant a missed flight or at least an additional stress factor on the way to their holiday. That things can be different is shown by the story of a rescued squirrelwho had strayed into a café. And the Munich fire brigade also seems to have a bigger heart for the little animals than the British railway employees. (ls)