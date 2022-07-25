A new Mini electric is preparing to arrive on the market. With a teaser published on its channels, the British car manufacturer has in fact set the debut date of Aceman Concept, the prototype that will actually anticipate the brand’s next full electric model, a car that will be positioned in the range below the Countryman. The standard version will arrive between 2024 and 2025, revealing what will be the future Mini offer to which the new version of the Countryman will soon be added, with internal combustion engines and plug-in hybrid.

There Mini Aceman Concept for now it has only been shown with some details, minimal yet particularly distinctive details. In fact, the front reveals a “graphic” use of the closed grille and the projectors they reproduce the Union Jack, the British flag. You immediately notice the pixel matrix motif with the squared line which, in addition to the closed grille, also characterizes the frame of the optical groups. The prototype will be the prelude to a full electric segment B, a small compact SUV that will underline the premium positioning of the brand. After the Paceman sports crossover, it is now time for Mini Aceman which will be unveiled in its entirety on July 27th. We just have to wait to find out everything about the show car that will shape the brand’s future B-SUV.