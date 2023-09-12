Mini remains in Oxford, and to seal the pact with its historic factory once and for all, the BMW Group has announced an investment of £600 million for the creation of the new generation on tap. “With this new investment the Oxford plant will be ready for the production of the new generation of electric Minis, a further step on the road to the production of purely electric cars in the future.”, said Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for production. The Oxford plant is preparing to build two new Mini Full Electric models starting from 2026, the Cooper 3-door and the compact crossover Mini Aceman. By 2030 the production volume will be exclusively electric and at that point, counting in hand, the BMW Group will have spent over 3 billion pounds since 2000 on the factories in Swindon, Hams Hall and Oxford.

Jobs guaranteed

This development has been supported by the UK Government and will help secure jobs at the Oxford plant and in Swindon for body molding. “This decision is a great vote of confidence in the UK economy and in this Government’s work to ensure the continued strength of our world-leading automotive sector – explains Kemi Badenoch, Secretary for Business and Trade – We are proud to be able to support the investment of the BMW Group, which it will guarantee jobs high qualitywill strengthen our supply chains and boost Britain’s economic growth.”

110 years of activity

The Oxford plant celebrated its this year 110th anniversary and since 2019 it has produced the Electric version. “Mini has always been aware of its history – declares Stefanie Wurst, Head of Mini – Oxford is and remains the heart of the brand. I am delighted that the two new Full Electric models – the Cooper and the Aceman – are also being produced in Oxford, thus confirming our path towards a fully electric future. The continued demand for zero-emission vehicles demonstrates the openness of the global MINI community to electric mobility, which we will be able to serve optimally, also thanks to Oxford.”