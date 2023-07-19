Government will create a modality that allows self-employed workers, such as app drivers, to have access to financing

The Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, said this Wednesday (July 19, 2023) that a new track will be created for the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program. The idea is to contemplate workers who cannot prove their monthly income, a criterion that is used today to divide the financing modalities by bands. “We are now going to work on Minha Casa, Minha Vida for people who do not have proof of income, such as the ‘uberized’. We are discussing with Caixa and designing this program so that these people, such as collectors and people who drive Uber cars, who have income but cannot prove their income”, he said in an interview with the program “Good morning, Minister”from the EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação).