In all, 1.2 million will only be from track 1; Minister of Cities said that there will be changes in the sanitation framework

The Minister of Cities, Jader Filho (MDB), said that the government’s goal is to deliver 1.2 million homes in range 1, for people with the lowest income, from Minha Casa, Minha Vida in the current mandate. In total, there will be 2 million, including tracks 2 and 3.

The 1st category is for people with an income of up to R$2,640 gross per month. in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), this financing modality was extinguished.

“We have 82,000 housing units at a standstill. In Santo Amaro (BA), where we relaunched the program, there were 684 housing units that lacked details since 2016 for delivery. The government had no priority. It was an absurd lack of sensitivity,” he said in an interview with Power360.

Jared is 46 years old. He is a businessman and graduated in Business Administration from the University of Amazônia. From a family of politicians, he is the brother of the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), and son of Senator Jader Barbalho (MDB-PA). Today he commands one of the most powerful ministries in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). It will have the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program under its umbrella. He is also president of the MDB in Pará, responsible for his appointment to the position.

Another area that Jader will be in charge of is sanitation. He said that there will be changes in the current legal framework for the sector. The definitions are being discussed with other ministries, concessionaires and companies in the field. Also in Minha Casa, Minha Vida there will be changes. One that is under discussion is adding renewable energy sources to properties to make electricity cheaper.

Power306: The Minha Casa, Minha Vida program was relaunched. What has changed?

Jader Filho (MDB) – President Lula established the program he launched 14 years ago as a priority. The history of housing in Brazil is intertwined with Minha Casa, Minha Vida. We want to improve by bringing news such as social rent, being able to purchase used properties, retrofitting buildings in large cities.

Used properties were not allowed?

No. These are adjustments and there will be changes based on the regulations that we will make. First, we made the provisional measure, which the president signed in Santo Amaro (BA). Some changes will be made by the Ministry of Cities, others by inter-ministerial ordinances. We are discussing with the MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy) the possibility of including renewable energy in homes to make electricity cheaper. The final modeling will be presented in the next 30 to 45 days.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 16.Feb.2023 Jader said that, in up to 45 days, he will have the final modeling of how the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program will be. He thinks about including renewable energy sources in homes

Lula determined that the houses have a veranda. Are there other definite changes?

This decision by Lula shows his sensitivity. He says that people who are going to receive Minha Casa, Minha Vida have to have something of quality. We will have several news in the next 30 to 40 days. We’re going to bring everyone because President Lula has been hitting a lot that we have to listen to the population.

You have returned to Track 1, focused on poorer people. How many properties in this range do you intend to deliver?

There are 2 million housing units in total. In band 1 there will be around 1.2 million housing units between the general budget of the Union and the FGTS. It is a priority of the Lula government. President gave us this mission to take back track 1, abandoned in the previous government, which did not hire a single house. And let’s also keep our attention on tracks 2 and 3.

How many jobs are to be created with the program?

We have the idea of ​​creating more than 1 million direct and indirect jobs. That’s a perspective. A point of Minha Casa, Minha Vida is the very strong social issue, taking people out of risk areas, out of rent or off the street and taking them to their homes. But there is another, which is to move the civil construction industry, which employs a lot of people. And let’s do it fast. Today we have 82,000 Minha Casa, Minha Vida units paralyzed. In the case of Santo Amaro (BA), there were 684 units stopped since 2016. Small details were missing, but the government had no priority. It was an absurd lack of sensitivity. Lula has demanded agility.

The housing secretary, responsible for the program, has not yet been named. Why?

It’s more of a bureaucratic issue. Secretary Ailton Madureira was appointed, but he is a Treasury employee, who had not made the assignment. Then it ended up having this problem. Recently, the assignment was forwarded to the Civil House. In the next few days it will be resolved.

Another priority area in his portfolio is sanitation, which the secretary does not have either. Was there a problem?

We are waiting for the indications of all the secretariats. We only have 2 appointed secretaries. We have already begun to discuss who should take over the secretariat.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 16.Feb.2023 Jader Filho says there will be changes in the current rules for financing sanitation projects

In the last government, Brazil approved a new sanitation framework. PT sectors are critical of the new rules. Will there be changes?

There is a discussion that we have had with all parties involved in this matter to find the best way to unlock investments. Lula has said that sanitation is health and needs the greatest investment possible, whether from the private sector or the public sector.

Is there a goal of expanding the network in this government?

The first thing to be able to talk about universalization is the issue of investment. This has to be our priority. To give security to the private sector that it can invest, city halls must be able to invest, as well as state companies. Investment in sanitation is very large and requires joint efforts and reaching understandings. We are close to finding that path.

That is, there will be changes in the current regulation.

I think it needs some changes. But they will pass through this forum that is happening.

As for Funasa, will it continue to exist?

Funasa’s question belongs to the government. What falls to us in the Ministry of Cities is sanitation. The issue of Health is the responsibility of the Ministry of Health. We have been talking to employees showing them that there will be no losses for them. In sanitation, the government wants it in cities with less than 50,000 inhabitants.

His group within the MDB is one of the strongest today. How is the bench in relation to the government?

The party has a perfect sense of what the current government means and is united for the best in the country. We have 3 ministers to add to President Lula. The MDB has never refused to help our society and we are experiencing a very important moment of transition and we will not shy away from being part of this project. We are cohesive.

The president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, criticized the government for the delay in releasing positions. Is there a delay?

I do not think so. There is a certain anxiety. The government has 40 days. I think it’s a normal process, these nominations will happen.

Does your political group in Pará intend to present a candidate for president at some point?

The project of the MDB of Pará is to make a better government than the previous government. Governor Helder was the most voted in Brazil proportionally, with 70.2% in the 1st round. The Pará bench is united to help the government. Senator Jader has a very old relationship with President Lula and is determined to help the government. Let’s put it like this: we want to help President Lula to make Lula 3 the best of all his passages through the Presidency.