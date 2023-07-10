from the newsroomi

07/09/2023 – 18:00

Caixa Econômica released a new financing limit for the Minha Casa, Minha Vida Program (MCMV) this Friday, 7th. up to R$ 350,000 with income of up to R$ 8,000 for families in bracket 3. It is estimated that the measure will bring an increase of 57,000 new hires in bracket 3, of which 40,000 will still be in 2023.

The breakdown according to income brackets is as follows:

a) Urban Group 1 – gross monthly family income up to R$ 2,640

b) Urban Level 2 – gross monthly family income from R$2,640.01 to R$4,400

c) Urban Group 3 – gross monthly family income from BRL 4,400.01 to BRL 8 thousand

See the simulation for different income groups of the program, considering the financing of a new residential property in the state of São Paulo. Examples are from the personal finance specialist, João Victorino; all allow payment in up to 420 months.

Simulation – Track 1

Property value: BRL 190 thousand

Income: up to BRL 2,640 thousand

Financed amount: BRL 98,689.39

Admission: BRL 55,909.61

Interest: 4.50%

FGTS subsidy: 34,501

first installment

Simulation – Track 2

Property value: BRL 264 thousand

Income: up to BRL 4.4 thousand

Financed amount: BRL 162,379.80

Admission: BRL 99,500.20

Interest: 6.50%

FGTS subsidy: 2,120

Simulation – Track 3

Property value: BRL 350 thousand

Income: up to BRL 8 thousand

Financed amount: BRL 265,133.22

Admission: BRL 84,866.78

Interest: 7.66%

FGTS subsidy: —

To find out about housing finance lines, run simulations on the best option, and obtain information on comparative rates, customers can access the site or the Caixa Housing Application, available free of charge for Android and iOS operating systems.

After the simulation, you must deliver the documentation to a Caixa Aqui Correspondent or to the Caixa agency.

