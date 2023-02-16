The Federal Government’s Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing program was resumed this week. The President of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a Provisional Measure (MP) in Santo Amaro (BA) that modernizes the program and emphasizes the priority given to Range 1, aimed at low-income people. Housing can be offered as assignment, donation, lease, lending, leasing or sale, with financing or not.

The program is aimed at residents in urban areas with a gross monthly family income of up to R$8,000 and families in rural areas with a gross annual income of up to R$96,000. The amount does not take into account temporary, assistance or social security benefits, such as sickness allowance, accident allowance, unemployment insurance, Continued Provision Benefit (BPC) and Bolsa Família. The Federal Government intends to contract 2 million works by 2026.

How to sign up for the program

Caixa Econômica Federal explains that families with a monthly income of up to R$ 8,000 can hire individually, through a construction company or through an organizing entity if the unit is linked to a project financed by the bank. The required documents are: identity document, CPF, proof of residence, income and marital status, income tax or exemption declaration, property purchase and sale contract, address certificate and updated property registration, construction project of the property, construction permit, registration of the work at the INSS, descriptive memorial of the construction, annotation of technical responsibility (ART), sewage and electrical declaration and data of the technician responsible for the construction.

It is possible to simulate the operations available and the possibilities of amounts to be financed in the box website or in the Caixa Housing App. The documentation can be delivered to a Caixa Aqui Correspondent or at the Caixa agency, who will analyze the contractor’s documents, the chosen property and show the best financing conditions. ​After validating and approving the registration and documentation, the financing agreement is signed.

Requirements to qualify for the program: