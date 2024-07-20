Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2024 – 8:02

The real estate developers listed on the stock exchange that operate in the Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV) program had record sales in the second quarter – a reflection of the incentives for the housing program that boosted the population’s purchasing power. Cury, Direcional, MRV and Plano & Plano had peaks in property sales between the months of April and June, as shown in their operational previews. Tenda also increased sales significantly even without breaking a record.

Together, the developers above had net sales of R$7.2 billion in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 33.4% compared to the same period in 2023. All of them accelerated new projects as well. In total, they launched projects valued at R$7.1 billion, an increase of 31.8% on the same annual comparison basis.

MRV&Co’s CFO and Investor Relations Director, Ricardo Paixão, stated that MCMV is at its best, as a result of the implementation of several incentive measures in recent months. “The moment is very good. And it will get even better”, he stated in an interview, referring to other improvements being implemented.

Since mid-2023, the federal government has increased the subsidy given to families for the acquisition of real estate (from R$47.5 thousand to R$55 thousand), cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points for financing for lower-income families (to the level of 4% to 4.25% per year) and raised the price ceiling for real estate from R$265 thousand to up to R$350 thousand throughout the country, allowing more homes to be included. There was also an extension of the financing term from 30 to 35 years.

More recently, the Special Tax Regime (RET) rate for MCMV band 1 projects, for families with incomes of up to R$2,600, was cut from 4% to 1%, which increased the appetite of construction companies in this segment. The latest benefit that came into effect was the so-called ‘Future FGTS’, in which the borrower can aggregate future deposits in his/her FGTS to pay the installments of the financing, which in practice means greater purchasing power.

The cherry on the cake was the state governments, which began offering additional subsidies to buyers of MCMV properties. This has worked as a way to bring lower-income families into the market.

For example: the Casa Paulista program in São Paulo offers subsidies of between R$11,000 and R$16,000 for the purchase of MCMV housing. Morar Bem in Pernambuco provides R$20,000, as does Casa Fácil in Paraná. There are also similar initiatives in Rio de Janeiro, Goiás, Rio Grande do Sul and other states.

“These programs helped boost sales,” analysts Bruno Mendonça, Pedro Lobato and Herman Lee pointed out in a Bradesco BBI report, highlighting that developers were able to gain liquidity in their businesses. At MRV, for example, 55% of the cities where the company operates already have additional programs and another 25% have indicated that they will receive measures of this kind soon. Tenda pointed out that regional programs increased gross sales in São Paulo, Ceará and Pernambuco.

Developers raise prices of MCMV housing

It is also worth noting that sales growth occurred despite the price hike, which will translate into profit margin gains for companies. The average price of MRV apartments was R$245,000 in the second quarter, an increase of 9.6% in one year. At Cury, it was R$301,500, an increase of 8.3%; at Plano & Plano, R$235,000, an increase of 8.5%; and at Tenda, R$212,100, an increase of 4.4%. Direcional did not disclose this data.

Cury showed operational figures classified as “impressive”, according to Santander’s civil construction analysts. “Launches showed strong growth, above our estimate, illustrating the strong demand for MCMV units. Most importantly, net contracted sales increased significantly”, pointed out analysts Fany Oreng, Antonio Castrucci and Matheus Meloni, in a Santander report.

Tenda was also evaluated positively. “Despite the lighter volume of launches in the quarter due to some delays in project approvals, the company presented a consistent sales speed,” said analysts Mendonça, Lobato and Lee from Bradesco BBI.

Direcional was singled out as a standout for combining growth with cash generation. “Direcional presented strong operating figures, with consistent sales speed,” said analysts Gustavo Cambaúva and Elvis Credendio, in a report by BTG Pactual.